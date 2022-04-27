Andrew Garfield needs some time off.

After appearing in a string of projects, including “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the new series “Under the Banner of Heaven”, the actor has announced he’s taking a break.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield told Variety. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season … I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Garfield also spoke about his work in “Under the Banner of Heaven”, which is based on the true story of a Mormon detective investigating the murder of a mother and her baby daughter by fundamentalist members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work],” the actor said of working with that dark material. “We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

The series also marks Garfield’s return to television, having appeared in a number of shows in the U.K. earlier in his career.

“I remember getting that first TV gig and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that I could pay my rent and I could have the occasional one nice meal a month,” he recalled. “I remember going out with my friends that night and just kind of celebrating. We went to a club called Turnmills. It got messy. I was so happy.”