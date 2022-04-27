AMC just lost one half of its “The Walking Dead” spin-off.

The network is working on a spin-off anchored by fan-favourite characters Carol Peletier (McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). It was revealed on Wednesday that McBride was leaving the project.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe,” AMC wrote in a statement on Wednesday published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the spin-off losing one half of its lead cast, AMC appears primed to move forward without McBride.

“Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year,” the statement added.

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

McBride has been part of “The Walking Dead” television universe since the show’s pilot. The spin-off starring her and Reedus was picked up in Sept. 2021. She reportedly decided against filming abroad upon learning that production was taking place in Europe.