After a long wait, “Avatar” fans finally have news about the highly-anticipated sequel.

During CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, director James Cameron announced via video message the sequel to his Oscar-nominated film is officially named “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

“I know it’s been rough on the exhibition community these last two years,” Cameron said via Indiewire. “I just want you to hear it from me that [producer Jon Landau] and I are here to work with you, you’re our partners, and the best way we can do that is delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema.”

They then debuted the first official teaser trailer for the movie exclusively at the convention.

The 3D teaser showcased the lush forests of Pandora, but those not attending CinemaCon will have to wait for the trailer’s official release ahead of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in theatres.

Most of the original cast will be returning, including Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, and Zoe Saldana. Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet make their debuts in the franchise with this film.

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” will be released in theatres Dec. 16.