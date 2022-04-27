Olivia Wilde unintentionally put sleuths on notice at 2022 CinemaCon.

Wilde was presenting her new movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, which she directed and produced, at 2022 CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “The Lazarus Effect” actress was handed a manila envelope labelled “personal and confidential” in front of the audience.

“Halfway through her schpiel about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Olivia Wilde was handed a manila envelope. Seemed like she got served a lawsuit!” reporter Chris Lee tweeted. “She said: ‘This is for me? Is this a script? Ok got it. Thank you.’ I thought it was part of the presentation or a joke. But then… that was the end of it.”

A source subsequently told Deadline the prevailing theory is that Wilde was handed an unsolicited script.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. It premieres on Sept. 23.