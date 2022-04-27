Hailey Bieber is breaking her silence about the terrifying health scare she suffered last month.

In a new video she shared to her YouTube channel, the 25-year-old model revealed she underwent a procedure on her heart after suffering a stroke.

In the video, reported People, she described feeling a “weird sensation” in one of her arms while she and husband Justin Bieber were having breakfast. As she recalled, her felt “numb and weird,” and she suddenly realized she “couldn’t speak.”

“The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out,” she told viewers. “Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke.”

An ambulance was called, and took her to the ER. “By the time I got to the emergency room, I was pretty much back to normal — [I] could talk, [I] wasn’t having any issues with my face or my arm.”

While her symptoms disappeared, she was kept at the hospital overnight so tests could be done, ultimately revealing she had experienced a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), a.k.a. a mini-stroke.

That stroke was caused by a brief lack of oxygen to her brain due to a blood clot, with doctors zeroing in on three factors that contributed to the TIA: her decision to start taking birth control medication without seeking her doctor’s advice (as someone who frequently suffers migraines, the birth control led to unanticipated side effects); her recent bout of COVID; and flying to and from Paris “in a really short amount of time.” Those three things taken together, doctors told her, led to a “perfect storm.”

Subsequent tests revealed the blood clot managed to travel to her brain via a PFO, a small opening in the heart, and doctors recommended she undergo a procedure to close the PFO.

The operation went “very smoothly” and she’s anticipating making a full recovery.

“The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” she said.

“If there’s anybody that watches this that has gone through the same thing or something similar, I definitely really empathize with you,” she added as she concluded the video. “And I understand how life-altering and scary it is.”