Chrishell Stause is calling out Christine Quinn for missing the “Selling Sunset” reunion and then heading to a photoshoot two days later.

On Sunday, April 24, the cast of Netflix’s hit reality show got together to film the much-anticipated reunion but when a photo was released, Quinn was noticeably missing. Quinn’s rep later said that she couldn’t be there because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Amanza Smith had also tested positive, but video called in. Quinn did not.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn Absent From Upcoming ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Special Due To COVID

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained a picture of Quinn and “Real Housewives of New Jersey”‘s Melissa Gorga at a photoshoot, which would put Quinn still inside the five day recommended self-isolation window.

Responding to TMZ‘s post, Stause quipped back with a GIF of Maury Povich, “The lie detector test determined that was a lie.”

READ MORE: ‘Selling Sunset”s Davina Potratz Believes Christine Quinn Has ‘Gotten Worse’: ‘She’s Just So Hurtful’

A source close to production tells ET Canada that Quinn has since had two negative tests and in accordance with protocols, she went back to work. The set was outside. One project had nothing to do with the other.