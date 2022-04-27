Lizzo is ringing in her 34th birthday in style.

The singer shared special photos from a celebratory photoshoot on Instagram.

In a video, Lizzo pops out of a white and pink birthday cake decorated with pink flowers in an equally pink outfit.

READ MORE: Lizzo Opens Up About The Mystery Man She’s Dating

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO!” She writes. “I don’t need no cards.. I don’t need no gifts… just world peace… and for people to be kinder to themselves….. (AND FOR EVERYONE TO STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AT LEAST TWICE) Here’s to another incredible year! Taurus season has officially begun!”

A song plays in the background with the lyrics: “Is it your birthday, girl?/ ‘Cause you lookin’ like a present/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Let’s celebrate it/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Make a wish, 11:11/ Is it your birthday, girl?/ Let’s celebrate it.”

It’s unknown whether it’s from her upcoming album About Damn Time.

In another post, she shared photos of herself with the cake in her fun pink wig, netted swimsuit and hot pink gloves.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Lizzo Addresses Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumours In Hilarious Debut Monologue

The singer turns 34 this year.

She recently joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella for a special duet of “I Will Survive” and one of his old band One Direction’s hits “What Makes You Beautiful”.