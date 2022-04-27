Prince Andrew has been stripped of another title.

On Wednesday, city councillors voted to take away his Freedom of the City of York honour following his out of court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assault when she was underage.

City councillors voted unanimously to remove the honour with calls to revoke his Duke of York peerage. However, the peerage can only be removed by an act of parliament and hasn’t happened since 1917.

Liberal Democrat Darryl Smalley told BBC that the government and Royal Family should “step in” to have it removed.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city,” he said.

With Independent Dave Taylor suggesting that Princess Beatrice should have the title over her father.

“In contrast to her father, she is personable, intelligent and does her homework,” he said.

In January, Buckingham Palace released a statement revealing his honorary military roles and patronages were taken away.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the palace said.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It was also confirmed by palace sources that Prince Andrew would no longer be allowed to use his style “His Royal Highness” (HRH) in any official capacity.