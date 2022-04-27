Tom Hiddleston has played Loki in six Marvel movies (including three “Thor” features and three “Avengers” films), as well as in the standalone Disney+ series “Loki”.

However, Hiddleston is claiming ignorance about whether he’ll be reprising the Norse trickster god in the fourth “Thor” movie, the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

In a new interview with Total Film, via Games Radar, Hiddleston was asked about his participation in the new “Thor” sequel.

READ MORE: Owen Wilson Confirms Return To ‘Loki’

“I’m living in a question mark,” he said. “It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.”

Hiddleston was just as tight-lipped when asked about the second season of “Loki”.

“What can I say? It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me… At the end of season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear,” he said. “Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres July 8, 2022.