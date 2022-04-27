Actor Johnny Depp attends his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 27, 2022.

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial continues in Fairfax, Virginia, Wednesday brought testimony from Christian Carino, Depp’s former agent with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

According to Variety, in his video deposition, Carino (who is also the ex-boyfriend of Lady Gaga) shared his belief that Heard’s accusations of spousal abuse led Disney to ditch Depp from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

As Carino explained, Depp’s involvement in multiple lawsuits — suing his former business manager, his former lawyer and Heard — had tarnished the mystique he’d spent decades building.

“I think what he was known for off-screen was a shroud of mystery of who he was, because he was not visible to the public,” Carino said. “It changed with the exposure that came with the lawsuits.”

Added Carino: “People don’t want to hear that the people they look up to are in litigation. And the more oxygen it takes up in the overall news or coverage of an individual and the less focused it is on that person’s career, the less interested studios, brands, the general public becomes in that person.”

Carino also confirmed rumors that Depp was routinely late during production of the fifth “Pirates” film, but insisted that wasn’t out of the ordinary for Depp.

“I’m aware of him being tardy, but he’s been tardy on everything his entire life,” Carino said, noting that Depp-starring productions had figured out ways to work around his chronic lateness.

WATCH: Talent agent Christian Carino gives his take on Heard's Washington Post Op-Ed and how it affected Depp's career.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/sc7OFfqkAd — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) April 27, 2022

While Carino admitted he had no hard evidence, he does believe that Disney’s decision to drop Depp from the franchise was connected to Heard’s op-ed, which is at the centre of Depp’s lawsuit.

“My opinion is it was related to the accusations that Amber has made,” he said via Just Jared, basing that opinion on “conversations with colleagues and studios executives… internal and external.”