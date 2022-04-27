Click to share this via email

Sam Smith is gracing us with new music.

On Wednesday, the “Stay With Me” singer revealed they are releasing new music on April 28.

“Love Me More” will drop at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Smith made the announcement with a simple Instagram post with the worldwide times fans can first hear the new song.

Smith also shared a preview of the music video for “Love Me More”.

“Have you ever felt like being somebody else?/ Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health/ Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself/ But lately, it’s not hurtin’ like it did before/ Maybe I am learning how to love me more,” they sing.

Smith has been hinting at new music in numerous posts including behind-the-scenes looks at writing and recording the song.

“There’s something really beautiful and serendipitous to me about us coming together and making this record,” Smith said in one clip.

“Love Me More” is the first new music from Smith in nearly two years.