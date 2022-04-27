Anderson Cooper is sharing new family pics.

The longtime CNN journalist celebrated Wyatt’s 2nd birthday with a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

“Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much,” Cooper wrote.

The last picture in the slide included one of Cooper, Wyatt, newborn Sebastian and Benjamin Maisani.

In February, when Cooper announced the birth of Sebastian, he also revealed that his “best friend and former partner” Maisani is adopting Wyatt as they continue to co-parent him.

“Wyatt calls me ‘Daddy’ and Benjamin ‘Papa.’ We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well,” Cooper said.

Cooper welcomed Wyatt in April 2020 via surrogate.