Salma Hayek is one proud mom after her 14-year-old daughter has been tapped to appear alongside her in a photoshoot for Vogue Mexico.

On Wednesday, April 27, the “Eternals” star took to Instagram to share some pics from the mother-daughter shoot in which she appears with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with husband Henri Pinault.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Celebrates ‘Radiant’ Daughter Valentina’s 14th Birthday

“What a great early Mother’s Day present,” wrote Hayek in the caption, which she also wrote in Spanish. “Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!”

The magazine also shared some photos from the shoot on its Instagram account, in addition to some Spanish-language quotes from the interview.

“I think my generation or my friends don’t care much how many likes you have, but rather have something to say,” says Valentina in the quote, translated into English. “The boys of my age, we do not put everything of our lives; In my case, I want to put things on my [social] networks about who I want to be, but the important thing is also out there. What we are talking about today are problems that everyone seeks to address in a different way: it can be the environment, the importance of sexuality, race or beauty standards.”

“I became a mother very late,” says Hayek in a quote accompanying a photo of herself and her daughter. “I did it because I found the partner of my life, who had a stable career, but I already wanted this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me.”

“If you love your profession and carry it out, then you have all the success in the world: you have already won,” says Hayek.

In an excerpt from the interview, appearing in People, Valentina expresses her desire to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Posts Adorable Photo With Her Stepson Augie

“I want different things, but I almost always move between 4, I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head,” she said. “Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don’t have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing.”