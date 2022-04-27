Betty White’s home is up for sale! The Los Angeles residence for the iconic actress, who died at the age of 99 in December, has hit the market with a $10,575,000 price tag.

This is the first time that the property, which was reportedly purchased by the “Golden Girls” actress and her third husband, Allen Ludden, in 1968, has been on the market in over 50 years.

According to the listing on Sotheby’s Realty, the home has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The interior of the house measures 3,029 square feet while the exterior is 0.72 acres. The single-family home was built in 1952 and is in Brentwood Park.

Described as “lovingly cared for,” the home has views of the Getty Museum and mountains. The description notes, “The setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees.”

There are no interior tours of the home which is being sold at land value. The listing also notes that it is the perfect opportunity for the buyer to build their dream home on a flat lot with a serene country setting.

In March, the “Mary Tyler Moore” star’s beachfront property in Carmel, California, hit the market for $7.95 million. White and Ludden purchased the land in 1978, and the home was completed in 1981. Although Ludden died shortly after the home was built, White still called it her home away from home.

The four-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and one partial and has a panoramic view of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach from almost all of the rooms.

White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, six days after suffering a stroke and just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. According to a death certificate obtained by ET, her cause of death was ruled a cerebrovascular accident.

MORE FROM ET:

Cher Honors Betty White With Her Version of ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Song

How to Watch Betty White’s 100th Birthday Documentary

Betty White Thanks Fans in Moving Video Message Days Before Her Death

Valerie Bertinelli Remembers ‘Hot in Cleveland’ Co-Star Betty White

What Betty White Had to Say About Turning 100 (Exclusive)