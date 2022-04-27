Is Kate Middleton the glue holding the Royal Family together? Author Tina Brown seems to think so.

The former Vanity Fair editor spoke to The Post about how the future of the British monarchy rests on the “slim shoulders” of the Duchess of Cambridge as her new book The Palace Papers drops.

“If for any reason, she thought like Meghan [Markle], ‘I’m out of here, I can do much better,’ it would be a disaster,” Brown said.

“It would, I think, crumble at the moment without her because she’s the only modern, beautiful woman who’s well-educated, substantial in herself, who’s actually wanting to commit herself to the rigors of this institution. Not many young women could do that.”

Kate famously dated Prince William for 10 years before they finally tied the knot. According to Brown, she required “a lot of care and strategy to end up married to William.”

“They were madly in love all the way through but … making it from the loving girlfriend to the future queen, that’s an obstacle course,” Brown continued. “And it’s like snakes and ladders. At any moment she could have stepped on the wrong square and had a snake.”

Many have suggested that Kate’s mom, Carole, had a role in encouraging her daughter to date the future king. Brown seems to agree, adding that Carole was “very critical in that. Her mother helped her avoid the snakes on the board.”

Unlike Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom, the late Princess Diana, who was rushed into marrying Prince Charles, William wanted to make sure Kate was ready for the pressure.

“He was absolutely sure she could handle it before they married,” Brown said. “She was trained. Nobody was deluded like Meghan was, it seems.”

And while Brown suggested that Meghan was entering the Royal Family with rose-tinted glasses, she also doesn’t think it is fair to suggest that it was solely her choice to leave their roles as working royals.

“I do think it’s wrongly called Megxit,” Brown said. “He wanted out and she enabled him to do what he wanted. She was strong enough to say, ‘You know what? You want out. I can make it happen.’”

Harry “absolutely hates” the royal duties but “if not but for Meghan” Harry would not have found a way out since he wasn’t used to doing things himself.

“He had never carved a life for himself. Meghan was very much a self-starter, a self-made successful woman. She knew who to call at Netflix. He wasn’t worldly like Meghan was worldly,” Brown said. “They wanted to be global. If you want to be a global humanitarian superstar it’s going to take cash and that’s not going to be the same kind of money where you can live comfortably in Norfolk.”