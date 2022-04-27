Anyone who follows American politics should be aware that a significant portion of Republicans believe Donald Trump’s evidence-free claim that he beat Joe Biden in the “rigged” 2020 election, despite offering precisely zero evidence to back up that outlandish claim.

Apparently, that’s among the less-weird beliefs of hardcore Trump supporters, some of whom also believe that the actual president, Joe Biden, is dead and being played by mask-wearing actors — including one of the world’s biggest comedy stars.

In a video posted to Twitter, The Good Liars’ Jason Selvig asks a man and woman outfitted in Trump merch, “You think Biden is not alive right now?”

“The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask,” declares the woman, who has apparently taken a deep dive down the QAnon rabbit hole.

“I mean there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she insists.

“And when he fell up the stairs going on the airplane, I myself think that that was Jim Carrey. I heard that he was one of them,” she continues.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait,” Selvig interrupts, attempting to use logic to demonstrate the utter absurdity of her claims. “You think that Jim Carrey was wearing a mask, and was the acting president?”

She sure does, explaining that Carrey-as-Biden “was being silly by falling up the stairs three different times,” and then insists that “James Woods is also one of the doppelgänger mask-wearing people.”

Jim Carrey himself reposted the video, offering his own two cents. “Oh dear,” he wrote.

Lest anyone thing the Trump supporter is actually a comedy performance artist, Selvig issued a statement to Newsweek to insist that “to the best of our knowledge these people were being 100 per cent serious.”