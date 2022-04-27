Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had some notes on his Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The “Red Notice” star shared a TikTok captioned “I just have oneeee more note” as he headed to see the Las Vegas attraction.

Johnson introduced viewers to his “neighbour” Khloe Kardashian at the museum, “we kinda look cool together, right?”

But Johnson did have one note after seeing the size of Kardashian’s bum compared to his.

“Guys, can we add a little bit more? Like glutes, give me some glutes like that,” he joked.

Fans waiting to try Johnson’s Teremana Tequila at the bar behind his statue were surprised to be greeted by the real deal.

According to local 3News, Johnson was in Las Vegas for CinemaCon to debut clips from “Black Adam” and “DC League Of Super Pets”. He was also honoured with the first-ever Entertainment Icon Award.