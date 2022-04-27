Elon Musk was rumoured to be taking the stand in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard but that isn’t the case.

On Wednesday, Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro told NBC that Musk “will not be testifying.”

Musk was listed as a potential witness during pre-trial as he and Heard dated for almost a year after she divorced Depp in Jan. 2016.

Heard met Musk on set of 2013’s “Machete Kills” where Musk became insistent on having dinner with her even though he knew she was dating Depp at the time.

“Am not angling for a date. I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but … Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet,” an email Musk sent to director Robert Rodriguez and others, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, read.

Musk’s name was brought up during Depp’s U.K. libel case against the tabloids for calling him a “wife beater” where the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said Musk and Heard had an affair while they were still married.

“Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent,” a rep for Musk told E! News. “Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

While Musk won’t be taking the stand, Depp’s former agent Christian Carino took the stand on Wednesday. James Franco and Paul Bettany are also expected to give testimonies among many others.

Depp is suing Heard over a March 2019 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, although she never mentions Depp by name. The trial is expected to take six weeks and is currently in week three.