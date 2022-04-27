Vanessa Grimaldi is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.

“The Bachelor” star shared the happy news on Instagram with some black and white shots.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes,” the Canadian beauty wrote.

Grimaldi told E! News that they found out they were expecting on the “way back from a road trip to Florida.”

“We had gone to visit my grandparents. The day after we got back, I got in the car and I started to feel nauseous and a little of,” she recalled, adding that she then took a pregnancy test.

“When it read ‘pregnant,’ we both looked at each other and giggled uncontrollably,” she said. “We cuddled the rest of the night in awe over this little bean growing inside me. It was the best news and the best way to start 2022!”

Grimaldi also praised Wolfe for his support.

“Josh is the most empathetic, loving, thoughtful person,” she added. “He is a family man who always puts family first and values communication and always being respectful towards others. I know he will be the most amazing role model and father.”

Grimaldi rose to fame after becoming engaged to Nick Viall in 2017 on “The Bachelor”, but they split up in August of that year. Grimaldi and Wolfe have been together since 2018, getting married last year.

“My hope for our baby is that they grow up happy, confident and respectful and compassionate towards others,” Grimaldi said.