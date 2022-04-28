Terry Crews has admitted the timing of those controversial Black Lives Matter tweets he posted in the summer of 2020 was a mistake.

The “America’s Got Talent” host faced backlash after sharing tweets such as:

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Crews posted the comments following the murder of George Floyd.

He then told Trevor Noah on Wednesday’s “The Daily Show”: “I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply.

“Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt,” he added, according to Yahoo!

Admitting the timing was a mistake, Crews went on: “I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that.

“And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

He said of the message he meant to put out there, “The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country.

“We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”