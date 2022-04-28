Michael J. Fox is going back to his beginnings.

On Thursday, Apple announced it will be releasing a new documentary film about the life and career of actor Michael J. Fox.

Hailing from “An Inconvenient Truth” director Davis Guggenheim, the film “will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements,” and “will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.”

“The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease,” the description from Apple reads. “Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.”

After breaking out with the sitcom “Family Ties” in the early ’80s, Fox went on to become a box office sensation with 1985’s “Back to the Future”, as well as films “Teen Wolf”, “The Secret of My Success”, “Doc Hollywood”, and more.

On television, Fox had another hit in the ’90s with “Spin City”. During the run of that show, the actor revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

He soon became a major advocate for funding research and aid for Parkinson’s through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. He also continued to appear on television with roles on “The Good Wife”, “Rescue Me”, and the short-lived “Michael J. Fox Show”.

Fox retired from acting in 2020 due to declining health.

Guggenheim’s documentary about the actor is already in production, shooting around New York, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.