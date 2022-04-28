Kim Basinger discussed her “heavy-duty, very out loud” divorce from Alec Baldwin in a candid “Red Table Talk” interview.

Basinger was married to Baldwin from 1993 until 2002. The pair share 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, who also appeared on the talk show.

Basinger told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, that Ireland had a “very rough time” during her parents’ divorce.

Laughing that she and her ex definitely didn’t see “eye to eye,” Basinger shared whether Alec was on hand to help with their daughter’s battle with anxiety: “Uh, no. No, that was not – Alec’s a funny one.

“We’re all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he’s been — but he’s a challenge.”

She added, “I mean, come on. We’ve had our challenges. And I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life.”

Ireland explained that her dad “deals with anxiety greatly,” insisting he was “someone who grew up in a family that would suppress that as well. Or tell him he’s weak for feeling that way.”