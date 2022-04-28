Travis Barker went the extra mile before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Kris Jenner revealed that not only did Barker call her to ask permission to marry her daughter, he also communed with Kourtney’s late father.

“He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now,” Kris said, recounting the call. “It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it.”

Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 at age 59 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He shared daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, as well as son Rob Jr., with Kris.

“It’s all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it,” Kris said through tears. “I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married.”

Kim joked about her sister, "That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before. While I've had enough for all of us!"

Later in the episode, Khloé talked about the engagement with Ellen DeGeneres, speculating about how Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick might react to the news.

“He’s gonna have a hard time, but … they can’t put their life on hold just to tiptoe around him,” she said.

“No, no, I don’t think so either,” DeGeneres told her. “I just think it’s gonna be [hard], especially because she said she didn’t want to get married.”

“That’s the part that I feel bad about,” Khloé said. “But I don’t know, you snooze you lose.”