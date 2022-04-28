Paul Bettany’s kids pulled a great prank on their dad.

Bettany, who plays Vision on “WandaVision”, stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday and was asked whether his kids think it’s cool that their dad is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bettany shares 18-year-old son Stellan and 10-year-old daughter Agnes with wife Jennifer Connelly, as well as his stepson Kai, 24, whom the actress shares with ex David Dugan.

The “A Very British Scandal” star said, “Yes, but they torture me with it. My daughter has moved through all the different Avengers as her favourite and it’s never me.

“Just recently I wanted to watch ‘Moon Knight’, which is fantastic. I tried to log in to my Disney+ account, and they had edited my profile.

“I have my suspicions, but I don’t actually know who [did it].”

Meyers then showed a photo of his edited Disney+ profile, with somebody changing the photo to be one of Vision alongside the name “Worst Avenger”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bettany explained how he “fell into acting,” and whether he would recommend the acting profession to his kids.

See more in the clip above.