Ever since Lil Nas X burst onto the music scene in 2019 with his Billie Ray Cyrus collaboration, the “Old Town Road” rapper has teamed up with an impressive list of artists, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Doja Cat.

However, the next collab that the 23-year-old rapper has in mind is quite unexpected.

Following the recent announcement of the North American dates for Lil Nas X’s first headlining tour “Long Live Montero”, which kicks off Sept. 6, the rapper expressed his desire to work with the Wiggles.

“Trying really hard to get the wiggles to co-headline the tour with me. I will keep you guys updated,” he tweeted.

The rapper garnered the attention of the Australian children’s music group, who responded shortly after.

We’re ready to wiggle with you! 💛💜💙❤️ — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) April 27, 2022

“Blue” Wiggle and founding member Anthony Field also shared his excitement on his own account.

The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle! — Anthony Field (@Anthony_Wiggle) April 27, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time that an unusual collaboration occurred that included the Wiggles.

Kevin Parker’s musical project Tame Impala recently joined the kid’s group onstage to perform “Elephant”, their chart-topping joint song off the album ReWiggled.

Years ago, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also hit the stage with the musical group for a remarkable performance of “Hot Potato”.