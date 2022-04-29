It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – April 22, 2022

Sam Smith – Love Me More

Sam Smith makes their grand return with the self-love anthem “Love Me More”. The music video pays homage to his popular breakthrough track “Stay With Me” and sees the singer stroll through a very similar street. Smith gets candid with feelings of self-hatred, with lyrics “Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health” and “Every day I’m trying not to hate myself,” Smith reminds us all to find the love from within and learn “how to love me more.”

Kehlani – “Everything” plus Blue Water Road (ALBUM)

“Baby, it’s the everything for me” is exactly how we feel about Kehlani’s new track from her freshly released studio album, Blue Water Road. “Everything” is a calming and relaxing track that sends us to a tropical destination where all that matters are good times and being in touch with your own emotions. There’s something about Kehlani’s vocals that feels like that extra lump of sugar in your morning coffee. If you’re looking for an excellent album to de-stress to we highly recommend Blue Water Road.

Justin Bieber with Don Toliver – “Honest”

After teasing fans with their fun “I Feel Funny” track, Justin Bieber and Toliver deliver with “Honest”. The song has all the R&B elements we love and reminds us a lot of Bieber’s Changes era. The song is captivating, easy to listen to, and sets the vibe for a chill weekend.

Monsta X – “LOVE” plus Shape Of Love (MINI ALBUM)

Monsta X have returned with their 11th mini-album, titled Shape of Love. The project consists of six tracks, including “LOVE”. The track showcases all the different ways you can love, whether it be self-love, loving a friend, or a romantic partner.

SOFI TUKKER – “Summer In New York”, plus WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album Treehouse with WET TENNIS. The album features their previously released single “Original Sin” and the stand-out track “Summer In New York”.

Ava Max – “Maybe You’re The Problem”

Ever have someone in your life who makes you feel like everything’s a problem? Ava Max has got you covered with the infectious pop track “Maybe You’re The Problem”, paired with a visually fun and creative music video. So if you’ve got problems with a certain ex-love, ex-friend, or ex-anybody, we recommend blasting “Maybe You’re The Problem” on full volume!

Other noteworthy releases this week include Miranda Lambert – “Tourist”, Future with Tems and Drake – “Wait For U”, Justin Bieber – “I Feel Funny”, Khalid – “Skyline”, Tegan and Sara – “F**king Up What Matters“, Metric – “All Comes Crashing”, Blossoms – Ribbon Around The Bomb (ALBUM), Journey – “You Got The Best Of Me”, Maggie Lindemann and Kellin Quinn – “how could you do this to me”, Valley – “Champagne”, emlyn – “The Audacity”, Aluma and Jayda G – “Mine O’ Mine“, Blake Rose – “Demon”, and Mandy Moore – “Four Moons”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Sigrid – How To Let Go

Sigrid’s second album, How To Let Go, is set for release on May 6, 2022. It will feature the already-released tracks “Burning Bridges”, “Mirror” and “It Gets Dark”.

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar has announced that his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13, 2022.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Tate McRae – I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly will drop on May 27, 2022. It will include her smash hits “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Chaotic”.

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (ALBUM)

Post Malone makes a grand return with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which comes out on June 3, 2022.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Comb’s new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey is releasing their first studio album in over a decade this summer on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is heading for a summer release on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.