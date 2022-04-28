Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson has teamed up with H&M for its new menswear campaign.

The “Saturday Night Live” favourite dons a colourful shirt in one clip, but mistakes a parrot’s compliments for those of a friend.

He jokes the shirt “makes you wanna walk like this” before shimmying down the street.

In another clip Davidson chips his tooth and heads to the dentist in a brown suit.

The dentist questions whether he always wears a suit to get his teeth looked at; Davidson insists his “pearly whites” are a big deal.

He assures the dentist he’s not nervous, before a fellow patient tells him, “You’ve got this, man.”

Davidson has a lot going on right now. Not only is he constantly hitting headlines due to his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but he’s also set to star as a “heightened, fictionalized” version of himself in Peacock’s new half-hour show titled “Bupkis”.

He’s also starring in the upcoming flick “Good Mourning” alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Whitney Cummings.