Tom Ford hasn’t been a fan of some of the recent over-the-top Met Gala looks.

The fashion designer told former New York Magazine editor Amy Odell in an excerpt from her forthcoming book, Anna: The Biography, published by Time: “It’s turned into a costume party.

“That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century,” Ford, who served as an honorary chair at the 2021 event, continued.

“You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier.”

Despite Ford not mentioning names, Katy Perry famously wore a chandelier dress to the 2019 Met Gala, before later donning a bedazzled hamburger costume.

Ford may not be a fan of the extravagant ensembles, but former Vogue West Coast director Lisa Love told Odell that Anna Wintour loves it.

“It’s that English part of her. She loves a dress-up party.”

Although Ford voiced his frustrations, the dress-up can’t bother him too much, as he was recently announced as one of the honorary Met Gala co-chairs once again for the 2022 bash on May 2.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Wintour, the artistic director of Condé Nast and the global editorial director of Vogue, will also co-chair the 2022 event after last September’s Part 1 of the “In America” exhibit.

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs for the event, as well as Oscar winner Regina King and actor-composer-director Lin-Manuel Miranda.