There’s still some unsettled business among the members of O-Town.

On this week’s episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, singer Ashely Parker Angel stopped by, and he got candid about the behind-the-scenes drama of the boy band.

Hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn brought up recent photos of Angel with his old bandmates at singer Ryan Cabrera’s wedding to WWE star Alexa Bliss.

“It was the first time we’d all been together,” Angel said. “Like, that was four of us, even though it wasn’t Dan, it was the first time four of us, including me, had been together in that kind of situation.”

Dan Miller was apparently overseas and unable to make it, but Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood and Erik-Michael Estrada were all there.

“It was actually really awesome,” Angel continued. “I feel like in some ways you pick up right where are you left off. You share something that’s so unique, it’s so different than any type of connection you can really have with any other type of friends … even though we don’t hang out all the time anymore. Our lives have gone in different directions, but that thread is still there.”

He added, “So it was like, for me personally, really awesome to hang out and connect on that level, where everybody could relax and enjoy themselves at a party. And it was an awesome, fun weekend. And it sort of felt like the walls came down a little bit and I was even able to reconnect with all of them, which was really interesting.”

O-Town was originally active from 2000 to 2003. In 2013, when the band reunited, Angel declined to join.

“A lot of even what I’m talking about is like, it’s water under the bridge for me,” Angel said, referring to apparent bad blood between him and the band. “I want to forgive and forget and move on. I don’t like holding on to grudges or band drama. I’ve always wanted things to feel really good. And I hope they felt the same way. Cause hanging out at Cabrera’s wedding was really fun. It felt like we had a chance to just have fun together again, as guys that used to be in the band.”

Asked if he would be open to an actual reunion with O-Town, Angel said that he has given it some thought, and it might come even sooner than most people expect.

“Trevor and I talked a lot about it,” he said. “They’re actually playing a show, which is crazy, 15 minutes from where I live. I just recently moved out to the Las Vegas area and two weeks from now, they play a show 15 minutes from me. I’m gonna hang out backstage. I’m gonna go watch the show and go support it.”

He went on, “You never know. I mean, as of right now, I’ll be honest. There’s a bit of bad blood between us, we would need to clean that up. Cause I’m almost a little nervous that if I got onstage, he would try to trip me or push me offstage maybe it would be a setup. I don’t know. But in actuality, I’m really excited about what I’ve been building and where I’ve been moving, and life is an evolution.”