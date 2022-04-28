Jamie Bell chatting to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show about meeting his now-wife Kate Mara.

The actor, who tied the knot with Mara in 2017, explained, “Oh my God. We met ages ago. So we met during a screen test for a movie that neither one of us got the part… in the end, but it was a row where they were testing, you know, just guys and girls like chemistry reads and chemistry tests and stuff.”

Bell shared when questioned what the flick in question was, “It was a film called ‘Stop-Loss’ directed by Kimberly Peirce, who’s a great filmmaker. The roles went to Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish in the end, but it was a movie at the time that everyone really wanted.

“It was that period of time where they were making like a lot of Iraq war kind of drama stories, you know, it was at that late 2000s period. Anyway, so, I had to come in, I had to like, Kate had to do reads with like eight guys or something like that. There was a kiss in the scene and this is what she says, I’m not making this up… She like had to make out with, I think Justin Timberlake was there that day, had to make out with a bunch of guys, just for the scene.

“And apparently, she went home. She just told this story recently of spring break to her mom. She said that I was the best kisser that day,” out of many, he insisted.

“Then it’s years and years and years and years and years down the line,” when they made the “Fantastic Four” reboot together.

Bell said of the film, “Famously a disaster.”

Elsewhere in the chat, he also spoke about those “James Bond” rumours.

As Cohen mentioned he’s one of the bookies’ favourites, Bell insisted, “I don’t know about… let me save you and all of your listeners some money, it’s not gonna happen.”

He added, “I can tell you where all of this started. So, I made a film with Annette Bening a few years ago. It’s called ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’. Probably not many people saw it. However, the producer of that movie, Barbara Broccoli, she is the producer of ‘Bond’.”

The “Shining Girls” star went on, “So, I think, just by association and because I’m English, I think all of this began, I think that’s where it starts. So, save your money and put it on someone else.”