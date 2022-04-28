Elisabeth Moss is all in on Shondaland.

This week, the star of the new series “Shining Girls” appeared on SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” with host Bevy Smith and talked about “The Handmaid’s Tale” season 5 and her TV guilty pleasures.

Teasing the upcoming season of “Handmaid’s Tale”, which is currently in production, Moss said, “June has a lot to deal with. June has a lot on her plate right now. She definitely does. I think it’s very difficult to assimilate back into society and into a life of supposed freedom when you have lived in a prison for so long, and so that’s what she’s dealing with. And also dealing with the complications of that supposed freedom. You know, it’s not that easy.”

She also revealed that she’s often been asked, “Which one are you: Team Nick or Team Luke?” referring to the two men in her character’s life over the course of the show.

“I will never, never answer that question, but I actually truly believe in my heart that I don’t think June can answer that question,” Moss said. “That’s the problem. I don’t know if she knows what she wants, and I don’t know if she does love them both. And we get into a very complicated area here, but I do think that there are things that she loves about them both. They fulfil different things for her.”

Later in the interview Moss joked about the heavy subject matter of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and understands why people choose not to watch it amid all the chaos in the world.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Give me Ted Lasso. I cannot watch this,'” she joked.

Asked if she watches any “frothy TV” herself, Moss happily answered, “Oh, completely.”

When Smith asked if she’s got into any guilty-pleasure shows like “Tiger King” or “Bridgerton”, Moss said, “I’m so glad you mentioned ‘Bridgerton’. Yes, ‘Bridgerton’. I think it’s ‘Bridgerton’. I haven’t seen season 2, so no spoilers.”

She added, “I’m saving it like a little, lovely, delicious treat.”

Smith mentioned that the new season has less sex in it, to which the actress responded, “I’m not sure why you would take out the best part, but I love that show. I even was gonna call them and see if they wanted me to direct, because I would love to work on that show. It just was completely a guilty pleasure for me. Completely.”