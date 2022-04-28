Ozzy Osbourne is dealing with COVID-19 following other serious health issues.

Sharon Osbourne broke the news on Thursday’s episode of her new talk show, “The Talk UK”. Sharon noted this is the first time that her rock star husband has contracted the virus that has dominated headlines for the last two to three years.

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now." Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Osbourne said on Thursday, via Page Six. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon, 69, will be taking a brief hiatus from her new program to care for Ozzy, 73, in the U.S.

“My family’s my life,” she said. “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.”

