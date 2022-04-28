Mandy Moore is sharing her love for her family in her new music video.

She released the video for “Four Moons”, a track off her upcoming new album In Real Life, on Thursday.

Moore enjoys idyllic scenes in nature with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and their 1-year-old son Gus. The scenes of domestic bliss are meant to celebrate the ephemeral joys of life.

“It’s about caring about someone so much and trying to savour every moment before it slips away to the next—things like our first Christmas together, or a meal we cooked that came out so wrong we just had to laugh about it,” the 38-year-old shared. “It’s asking, ‘Where did all the days go? When did everything start to feel like it was on fast-forward?’, and just wanting to squeeze him and our life together as tight as I can and not let go.”

The soft lyrics in the song reflect an openness and vulnerability with lines like “I want to hold your hand/A little too much/Step on your toes/Pull you in close/Never really close enough.”

For Moore, songwriting is an exercise in keeping open and empathetic.

“To me it’s all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me,” she shared.

In celebration of the release of her new album, the singer will be headed on a North American tour in the summer – her first tour in a decade.

In Real Life comes out on May 13.