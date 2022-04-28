Alan Cumming wants to see his old co-star back home safe and sound.

On Thursday it was announced that the “Good Wife” star is offering up to $10,000 as a reward for information that would lead to whereabouts of missing chimpanzee Tonka.

READ MORE: Alan Cumming Recalls Telling ‘Harry Potter’ Producers To ‘F**k Off’ Over Gilderoy Lockhart Role

Cumming appears alongside Tonka in the 1997 comedy “Buddy”, and the primate was last seen “languishing in a cage at the former Missouri Primate Foundation,” according to a press release.

The foundation had been known as a breeding facility for baby chimpanzee, renting them out for movies, parties and other events, along with selling them to private owners.

Cumming said in a statement, “During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about. It’s horrible to think he might be in a cage in a dark basement somewhere or have met some other fate, so I’m appealing to whoever knows what has become of him to please come forward and claim the reward.”

Cumming’s reward would double the one on offer from PETA, putting the total reward as high as $20,000 for anyone who can help locate Tonka.

READ MORE: Alan Cumming Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts Before Being Cast In ‘Goldeneye’

PETA had sued over the living conditions of the chimpanzees at the Missouri Primate Foundation, and were granted permission to rescue Tonka and six other primates in order to take them to a sanctuary.

“However, last July, when PETA came to carry out the court’s order, Tonka had vanished. Owner Tonia Haddix claimed that he had “died” but told various stories that didn’t add up and failed to prove that this was the case,” the press release states.

“She had previously stated that PETA would never get him,” the release continues. “In January, a judge found that mystery surrounds the primate’s disappearance and that Haddix’s testimony was not credible, leaving PETA and Cumming to try to determine his whereabouts or perhaps his final resting place.”