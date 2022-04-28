Amanda Bynes’ lawyer has released a statement following the star’s worrying claims about her fiancé Paul Michael.

Bynes shared a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story on Thursday morning, in which she suggested Michael had relapsed, “stopped taking his medications” and that he had “vandalized his mom’s home.”

She said in the clip which has been shared by TMZ, “His behaviour is alarming and I’m afraid of what he’ll do. … He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house,” adding that she’d reportedly found his “stash of crack cocaine.”

Bynes later confirmed that Michael had tested clean after taking a store-bought drug test.

TMZ then reported that Michael called police early Thursday morning, with them arriving at 2:30 a.m. amid their alleged argument.

Michael was said to have told cops Bynes had been taking his Adderall and was “out of control.”

Bynes’ lawyer David Esquibias has since told People, “Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.

“Amanda is now back home and denies Paul’s claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being.”

Bynes, whose conservatorship was terminated in March, was then spotted running errands with Michael on Thursday, suggesting they’re on better terms.