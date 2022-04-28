Andrew Garfield is finally addressing the photo of himself texting at the Oscars that the internet is obsessed with.

The actor appeared on “The View” with his “Under The Banner of Heaven” co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones to talk about their new show, but found himself in the hot seat when the hosts brought up the moment. He was spotted texting on his phone at the Oscars shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Awards show.

After declining to reveal explicitly what his texts were about, Garfield admitted he felt bad about being caught on camera distracted.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Reacts To DILF Label: ‘I’m Just Trying To Give The People What They Want’ (Exclusive)

“So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,’” shared the actor.

He did offer a hint, however, as to what messages were blowing up his phone at that moment.

“And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is,” he said. “At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that.”

As for Garfield’s opinion on the Oscars slap incident, he didn’t want to add his voice to the conversation.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Is Taking ‘Rest’ From Acting After ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’: ‘I Need To Just Be A Bit Ordinary For A While’

“Everything’s been said. There’s no need for me to weigh in on that,” said the actor. “Every possible version of the discussion has happened, and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that’s already been so well spoken [about].”