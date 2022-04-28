Ant Anstead is filing for full custody of his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson London, 2, on Thursday, according to People. Anstead, 43, and Hall, 38, welcomed Hudson in September 2019 before splitting 12 months later. Their marriage persevered a touch under two years.

Hall reacted on social media:

Last year, Anstead told the publication that co-parenting was going well between him and Hall.

“There’s never been a scenario where I’ve asked for him and not had him and vice versa,” the television host told People.

It was a sentiment that Hall shared: “The kids come first for all of us. That’s how it will always be.”

Anstead currently hosts “Celebrity IOU Joyride”. Hall can be seen on programs like “Flip or Flop”, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina: Stronger by Design”.