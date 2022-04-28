Kaley Cuoco is opening up about her one of her most difficult years.

The actress spoke on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about how her co-star Zosia Mamet served as her support during the filming of the second season of “The Flight Attendant”.

“She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don’t think I would’ve gotten to work some days without her,” Cuoco explained. “I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much.”

The actress split from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, in September 2021, citing a divergence of paths in life.

The two have been very open about their separation and Cuoco has been honest about how it has affected her.

“I’m very open. I’m very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don’t like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for,” she told Clarkson previously. “I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn’t my best year. And I’ve been very sad.”

It was as the 36-year-old was going through her difficult breakup that Mamet showed the most support, even coming to set on her days off.

“She would come to work on days she didn’t have to be there and come and have lunch with me. I’m like ‘You have your day off today” and she’s like ‘I’m coming in,'” she recalled. “Cause she heard I was having a rough time, and she would sit in my trailer.”

“She’s the best,” added Cuoco. “I’m very lucky that I had her.”