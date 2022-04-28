Click to share this via email

Mike Myers pulls quadruple-duple duty in Netflix’s “The Pentaverate”.

Myers created and stars in the impending limited series. The streaming service launched a trailer for the comedy series for Thursday. Myers stars as eight different characters, including a Canadian news journalist named Ken Scarborough.

“The Pentaverate” — Photo: Zoe Midford/Netflix

A logline for the limited series reads, “An unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about the world’s oldest and most influential secret society.”

Myers’ new series also stars Ken Jeong (“Community”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon!”) , Debi Mazar (“Goodfellas”), Richard McCabe (“Peaky Blinders”), Jennifer Saunders (“French and Saunders”) and Lydia West (“Years and Years”).

Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough in “The Pentaverate” — Photo: Netflix

“The Pentaverate” premieres May 5 on Netflix.