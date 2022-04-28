Dua Lipa’s viral dance choreography in 2017 is beloved by her fans, but there was a time that complaints about her performance took a genuine toll on Lipa.

The quality of Lipa’s dance moves were harshly criticized by her detractors. In a new interview published on Thursday, the “Don’t Start Now” singer confessed that being put under a microscope had its effect.

“In the beginning, when I first started, the response was like, ‘Oh, this is so good.’ Then, all of a sudden, there was like a turning point, and it just completely shifted and changed,” Lipa told NPR. “Social media just kind of took over.”

“There was this one little dance routine that I did when I was performing, and people took that one little snippet and decided to base my whole stage presence and who I was as a performer on stage.”

It was a total emotional switch for Lipa who was finally taking the time to celebrate the fruits of her labours.

“Of course it got to me,” she said. “I was at a point where I was so happy, I was doing everything that I wanted to, but then there were people who made me feel like maybe I wasn’t good enough or I didn’t deserve to be there, I wasn’t cut out to be a musician.”

“I realized that what anyone says doesn’t actually matter. It was something that I learned during the period of writing Future Nostalgia — I was able to shut people out. Now, if anybody says anything, it doesn’t even bother me. Nothing even cuts through, because I realized that if you’re passionate about something and you’re good at your job and you write from the heart, no one can take that away from you.”

It played a role in getting Lipa off social media. While it wasn’t an ideal circumstance, Lipa encourages anything that improves her mental health.

“Social media is kind of run on this toxic currency of ‘who can make people laugh at the expense of others,’” she said. “I had to take myself off Twitter, but if that’s going to help me and my mental health and allow me to thrive in whatever way I choose to, that has been a saving grace.”