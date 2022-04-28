Rose Leslie is giving a candid look at life at home with Kit Harington and their son who just turned 1.

“When my son was born, the narrative seemed to be that you’re automatically going to be enamoured with this little person. But why should that be the case when you have never experienced having a child? Why should it come innately?” Leslie told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“There’s an element of me saying, ‘Hey, buddy, we’re here now. It’s amazing. But I’ve got to get to know you, and forge the relationship that’s going to see us through our lifetime.’ It’s something my husband also found. Once we recognised that the love gets built rather than being 100 per cent there from the start, once we voiced that opinion to each other, it felt like a real release.”

Leslie filmed “The Time Traveler’s Wife” opposite Theo James just after giving birth saying it was “very brutal, being wrenched away” from her son.

“There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough.”

Rose Leslie. Photo: Harper's Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski

Luckily Harington fully supported her and their son.

“He wore the Baby Björn loud and proud,” Leslie revealed. “And there were many satisfying moments; we had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious.”

Rose Leslie. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar UK/Alexi Lubomirski

Leslie also spoke of Harington’s past struggles with addiction.

“I’ve learnt a lot about addiction and it’s something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it’s on him whether he chooses to drink again,” Leslie said. “No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do… I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself. The responsibility of his behaviour is on him. It’s not on me to guard him from it.”

The June issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from May 4.