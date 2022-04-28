Chelsea Handler is opening up about the health scare that saw her cancel shows during her “Vaccinated & Horny Tour”.

The comedian spoke with E! News in an interview for their cover story about her life and career.

When asked about her philosophy of not taking herself too seriously, Handler revealed that sometimes she has trouble practising what she preaches.

“Well, it’s funny you mention that, because I had a hospital scare after a show in Seattle a couple months ago. I had this cardiomyopathy, which means, like, an adrenaline shot to the heart,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Was this an instance, or was this building?’ And the doctor says, ‘Well, it’s an instance, but you’ve basically been very stressed for a long period of time and you probably did not recognize that.’ And I was like, “Oh, s**t.”

The star is well-known for her irreverent attitude, pulling off such stunts as skiing topless for her 47th birthday, but it seems that the combined stress of the last few years managed to get to even her.

“And he goes, ‘I don’t know a lot about you, but isn’t your whole shtick that you don’t take yourself too seriously?’ And I went, ‘Yeah…’ And he goes, ‘Well then you should start taking your own advice because you’re taking yourself too seriously,'” Handler continued. “And I thought, ‘God, you’re right. What am I doing here? I’m stressed out so much that I landed in the hospital?'”

The health scare saw the star cancelling several stops in February during her tour with little explanation at the time.

She reassured fans, however, that she’s fine now and presumably taking things less seriously.

“I’m fine now. But I was like, ‘Good advice: ‘Practice what you preach.’ It was a good reminder to let everything go,” Handler added.

Letting go is something that Handler is trying to practice in not only her life but also in her work. When asked about boundaries when it comes to comedy, she said aside from not making fun of children, she just goes with the flow.

“I don’t really have boundaries. I’m very in the moment. I’m not strategic in any way. My one friend is always like, ‘You have to play better chess.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not playing chess, I’m having a good time,'” she said. “I want to spend my life being real, being present and having people rely on me for the truth and knowing that I’m going to show up if you need me.”