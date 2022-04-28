It has been a month since the 2022 Academy Awards but the celebs are still weighing in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Marlon Wayans spoke to Big Boy, saying that Smith’s slap put his “wife’s name in everybody’s mouth.”

“If somebody’s walking up on my stage, I know that you ain’t coming up to give me five,” Wayans said.

“Like, at a point, you gotta go, ‘Oh yeah he’s trying to come harm me.’ … You gotta protect yourself. If it that was me, I got an elbow for you. It’s a fight, you come on my stage we fighting. … We do jokes, that’s what we do. You don’t go to a comedy show and be mad when they tell you jokes, that’s what you there for. I think people in they right mind know better, I don’t think people gonna go, ‘I’m gonna get up and slap you.’”

Wayans did reach out to Smith after the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I was like, ‘Hey brother you may want to go get you about three hours of therapy,’” he said. “15 hours this week, you need to sit down with a therapist and have a long talk. Something is going on with you.’ And that wasn’t him. See, I don’t have that kind of pressure. He’s been Black excellence for 30 years, I’ve been Black alrightness, ain’t too much pressure. … People expect me to do dumb stuff, but him? Nah, not Will.”

The comedian also spoke to Rock to check in on him.

“I talk about it a little bit in my set. I’m not gonna go all the way there, but I think that by trying to take your name out of one person’s mouth, now you put your wife’s name in everybody’s mouth. … Comedians are terrorists… [Now] everybody got a Will Smith-Chris Rock, you know, Jada joke,” he added.