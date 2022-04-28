James Corden’s time on “The Late Late Show” is nearly at an end.

The host recently signed a one-year contract extension that will take him to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Corden, who first started hosting the show in 2015, will discuss the news during Thursday’s monologue.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Reveals Her Obsession With Harry Styles Was The Reason She Auditioned For ‘The X Factor’, Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Corden had taken over hosting duties from Craig Ferguson.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden told Deadline. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

“My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” Corden added.

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” said CBS president and CEO George Cheeks in a statement. “From ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ to the legendary ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format. He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage.”

READ MORE: James Corden Is Humiliated Playing Movie Trivia With Jamie Lee Curtis And Chris Pine

“Congratulations, James, on what will be eight incredible years at CBS. 12:30 won’t be the same without you. But looking forward to your exciting adventures as the new Doctor Who!” Stephen Colbert joked as news broke.