Laverne Cox, Eva Reign and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez are sharing their thoughts on LGBTQ+ representation in the film and television industry with Them.

“We trans people have said we will no longer be in the shadows. We will no longer be marginalized. We have a right to exist in the light,” Cox said.

For Rodriguez, she hopes that breaking ground today will make an impact in the future.

“When I get to 40, 50 years old, I want to be able to sit back and look at the television screen and see a multitude of so many different types of individuals, and say, ‘I’m thankful I was one of the people that was a part of that,'” Rodriguez said. “Not the one, but one of them, because let’s be very clear: this is not about me. There’s many of ‘me’ out there.”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Photo: Myles Loftin

Eva Reign. Photo: Myles Loftin

While strides are being made with representation, Reign pointed out that many stereotypes still exist.

“When a cis woman has a strong, resonant voice, people love that fullness…But when it comes to the girls, we’re supposed to sound like a Disney princess who just took in a bunch of helium.”