Chad Michael Murray is giving us hope of a “One Tree Hill” revival.

With many other beloved shows being re-vamped or getting spin-offs, “One Tree Hill” has remained silent.



But while talking with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto, Murray said discussions have happened.

“You know, I genuinely have no idea,” Murray said. “I have no idea. There’s always talk. I will say that. There is always chatter.”

Although Murray isn’t sure he would once again star as Lucas Scott.

“I do believe that there should be a new ‘Tree Hill’ generation,” he said. “I think that there’s so many issues today that society faces that could be handled on this show.”

Murray praised the show for dealing with the difficult current events that took place during nine seasons.

“Everything from the shooting at Columbine, which we did on our show, and executed it,” Murray adde. “It was scary at the time because you’re dealing with issues that hurt so many people. But it really brought to light, and brought awareness to the situation. I think a new generation of Tree Hill would be something that would be good for the world.”

But Murray wouldn’t give a solid response on if he wants to be part of the show again.

“Now, whether I’m a part of that or not is something that’s neither here nor there. I just think it’s good for the world, in general.”

Last year, Hilarie Burton expressed her hopes for a “One Tree Hill” “do-over” with a “girl boss” in charge so they could be an “advocate” for the female stars as the show dealt with a lot of “teen girl sexuality.”