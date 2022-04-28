Nobody can keep Baby in the corner.

After 35 years since the original “Dirty Dancing” starring Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, Grey is set to return.

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Lionsgate revealed that Grey will be starring in a sequel set at Kellerman’s, the Catskills resort the film takes place at.

“Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” a voiceover with footage of the 1987 classic said on Thursday, per Entertainment Weekly.

At this point, no further details of the sequel are known but Grey is expected to not only star but also act as executive producer.

This isn’t the first time spin-offs of the film have taken place.

In 2004, “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” failed to impress. There was also a short-lived television series in 1988 and 2017’s TV movie with Nicole Scherzinger and Abigail Breslin that flopped.

Last year, Deadline did confirm Grey would return to “Dirty Dancing ” after Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in an earnings call described the project as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.”

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” said Feltheimer.