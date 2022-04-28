Lizzo is still living on the high after performing with Harry Styles during Coachella’s second weekend.

Fans were delighted as the two matched in bold, pink feather coats to perform Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”.

“Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that,’” Lizzo joked while recalling the performance to Audacy’s Kevan Kenney.

“The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise. I found out Wednesday night. I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry, I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early. Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse ‘I Will Survive’, we ran it three times in his trailer, and we just did it…He did a cover of ‘Juice’, and I did a cover of ‘Adore You’, and then we did ‘Juice’ together, and I was going to do a show with him, and his show got rained out by hurricane rain in Miami, so we never got to scratch that itch, and we finally did it three years later.”

“It was really, ‘Are we doing this thing?’ He’s very poetic, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re doing it,’” she added. “I got a taste of the main stage, I want the whole thing.”