While 98 Degrees had a big fan following, Vanessa Lachey wasn’t one of them.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where they shared their kids aren’t impressed by his singing.

But “the moment dad became cool” was when he did “The Masked Singer”.

After being asked by Stephen “tWitch” Boss if Vanessa was a fan of 98 Degrees, she called out tWitch for “putting her on blast.”

“No, I was not a 98 Degrees fan,” she admitted.

“It’s not because I didn’t love your music,” she said to Nick. “I was an *NSYNC fan.”

“This Is Us”‘s Sterling K. Brown also was on the show where he recalled proposing to his no-wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, over 16 years ago.

After having a long-distance relationship, Brown had finally moved to L.A. where he planned to propose on the beach at sunset but as they drove to Santa Monica the fog was “pea soup thick.”

“Could not see the sun to save your life,” Brown recalled. Bathe was less impressed with how cold it was on Christmas Eve and didn’t really want to go.

Brown laid out a blanket and while they were both freezing, he proposed.

“She gets on the phone and calls every female member of her family for the next 40 minutes,” he said. “And I’m cold.”

Both the Lacheys’ and Sterling’s interview will air during Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.