K-Pop stars Psy and BTS’ Suga have teamed up for the catchy new single “That That”.

The pair are dancing cowboys in the eventful new music video that was released Friday, busting out some moves on a Wild West-style set.

Suga produced the track, which is the title song from Psy’s latest album Psy 9th.

In a promo clip ahead of the track’s release, Psy and Suga spoke about working together, with the BTS superstar admitting he didn’t know he’d be in the video at first.

“To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab[orate] with, it’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person,” Suga shared. “But [Psy] he wanted to see me in person.”

The pair ended up going “back and forth a lot,” with Suga admitting: “I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with Psy. Ah… I thought I was only writing the song.”

“At the beginning, we met because he wanted to produce my music. Then he ended up featuring on the track,” Psy added.

“Then he ended up learning the intense choreo[graphy]. Then he ended up starring in the music video,” he said. “Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi.”

Psy’s previous album, 4X2=8, was released in 2017 and featured the singles “I Luv It”, “New Face” and “Love”, though none reached the heights of his previous hit “Gangnam Style”.

After its release in 2012, ‘Gangnam Style”, led by its memorable and hilarious music video, climbed the Billboard Hot 100 all the way to No. 1 and became the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views.